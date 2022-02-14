Lady Vol coach to speak at upcoming benefit dinner

Tristyn Fletcher,

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball coach and former Lady Vol Kellie Harper is speaking at an upcoming event.

KNOXVILLE, TN – AUGUST 01, 2019 – Head Coach Kellie Harper of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers portrait during 2019 Photo Day taken in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Harper will be headlining Freed-Hardeman University’s 2022 Sports Advisory Council Benefit Dinner, according to a news release.

Harper has 17 years of experience has a head coach, and is in her third year with the Lady Vols, the release says.

The dinner will begin at 6:15 p.m., and the program will be at 7:30 p.m.

You can get ticket information from Mike McCutchen at (731) 989-6901 or mmccutchen@fhu.edu.

Tickets can also be bought online here.

Funds raised from the event will go to FHU’s intercollegiate athletic program.

