Lady Vol coach to speak at upcoming benefit dinner

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball coach and former Lady Vol Kellie Harper is speaking at an upcoming event.

Harper will be headlining Freed-Hardeman University’s 2022 Sports Advisory Council Benefit Dinner, according to a news release.

Harper has 17 years of experience has a head coach, and is in her third year with the Lady Vols, the release says.

The dinner will begin at 6:15 p.m., and the program will be at 7:30 p.m.

You can get ticket information from Mike McCutchen at (731) 989-6901 or mmccutchen@fhu.edu.

Tickets can also be bought online here.

Funds raised from the event will go to FHU’s intercollegiate athletic program.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.