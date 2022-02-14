Love Your Block to host neighborhood meet and greet

JACKSON, Tenn. — A neighborhood meet and greet is being held in east Jackson on March 1.

The event will give residents the chance to learn more about the Love Your Block initiative, and will be held at 5:30 p.m. at 1410 East Chester Street at Martin’s Catering and Events Center.

The event will be hosted by Love Your Block – Jackson, TN Fellow Jameson Colbert and AmeriCorp VISTA Abby Palme.

“We have received a lot of feedback from the community on wanting to hear from us, in person, about this program and we appreciate everyone who has taken part in the survey to this point,” Colbert said. “In addition to the survey, Abby and I are looking forward to providing further education to those who want to learn more.”

You can register for the meeting here.

Plus, there will be refreshments from Rock’N Dough Pizza & Brewery!

