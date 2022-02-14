Services for Mr. Michael Greer, Sr., age 70 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Deliverance House of Prayer. The interment will be in the St. John No. 2 Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., with the Masonic Rites beginning at 6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

The Live Webcast for Mr. Greer will begin on Saturday, at 10:55 A.M. (C.S.T.)

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com