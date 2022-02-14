Report shows multiple violations for Jackson cemetery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson cemetery is facing disciplinary action after multiple violations.

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance released their Disciplinary Action Report for January 2022.

The report shows that Ridgecrest Cemetery, located at 200 Ridgecrest Road in Jackson, failed to properly maintain cemetery grounds and the mausoleum.

The report also states that the cemetery “failed to file the 2018 Cemetery Company’s Annual Report on Improvement Care Trust Fund within the time limit required by law, and failed to report in writing the change of manager within the time limit required by law.”

In addition, a violation regarding the treatment of a member of the public is also listed.

According to the report, Ridgecrest Cemetery faces civil penalties of both $1,000 and $750, as well as costs totaling $594.

