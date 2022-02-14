Union holds ribbon cutting for revamped dining hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students and staff at a local university are loving a new look.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday to celebrate the completion of renovations to Union University’s Brewer Dining Hall.

The demolition began over the winter break, and coincides with student and staff celebrating Union’s 199th birthday.

During the beginning stages of the remodel, a student planning committee shared their input on food options and the building design.

Union University senior Grant Gamon says he was excited to see the dining hall project come to life.

“It’s one thing to see designs, and even there were 3D mock-ups that they had that they walked us through, but just seeing it in person is a totally different experience,” Gamon said.

The reimagined dinning hall will continue to serve as a student hub with ample opportunities to gather and create community.

