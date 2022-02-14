Valentine’s Day brings special offers from Jackson businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Whether its treating yourself to a massage, or buying flowers for a special someone, there are several ways you can celebrate Valentine’s Day here in the Hub City.

“Several colors of roses, we have gift baskets, live potted plants, mixed cup flower arrangements and a smile,” said local florist Terry Spearman.

One of the top gifts given for Valentine’s Day are floral arrangements, and today is the busiest day of the year for Above and Beyond Flowers.

“Of course we’ve got more men coming in for Valentine’s Day, more so than the women, and shopping here can determine whether they get Hamburger Helper or a steak for dinner,” Spearman said.

Flowers are a great gift to give, but what’s Valentine’s Day without the sugary sweets?

“Being a bakery in general, you know people love chocolate and sweets on Valentine’s, so just try to go with it and offer as much as we can,” said Woodstock Bake Shop Owner Matt Childress. “Today we have plenty of cupcakes, chocolate covered strawberries are definitely the most popular item during the Valentine’s Day season, so we plan on having those all day today.”

And after you grab one of those chocolate covered strawberries, you can make your way to spend a few hours away from the outside world.

“If it’s something you forgot or you don’t want to spend the money on flowers or candy, give the gift of relaxation because everyone loves it and needs it right now,” said Jackson Massage and Day Spa Owner Lisa Decker.

Jackson Massage and Day Spa has several Valentine’s Day packages and certificates for clients to choose from, giving them a chance to experience maximum relaxation.

“Our head to toe package is the most popular package, there’s an hour massage, an hour-long basically facial, manicure and pedicure, so it’s about four hours here with us,” Decker said.

So whether its with a partner or if you’re treating yourself, there’s something for everyone to do on this day of love.

