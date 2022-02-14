Van crashes into dealership in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is looking to an Monday evening crash in downtown Jackson.

A van crashed into 731 Ride LLC near Royal and South Highland Avenue.

When a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew arrived, the van was being towed out of the front entrance doors of the dealership.

It also appeared that one car on the lot was severely damaged as well.

The Jackson Fire Department and JPD were on the scene at the time.

One ambulance was seen leaving the lot, but no injures are known and no further information has been given at this time.

