Warm & Breezy Mid Week, Storm Threat Returns on Thursday

Monday Evening Forecast Update for February 14th:

It has been a sunny, nice Valentine’s Day across West Tennessee and the nice weather will continue into the day on Tuesday. Warmer & breezy weather will show up for the middle of the week and the clouds will increase Wednesday. Storm chances will return on Thursday as the next front will pass. There is a chance for severe storms on Thursday and we will be keeping a close eye on the situation in the Storm Team Weather Center this week. We will have the latest details and your up to the minute forecast coming up tonight on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and calm winds can be expected tonight across West Tennessee. It will be a little cold if you are heading out for any late night Valentine’s Day fun so you may want to grab a coat for sure. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s by Tuesday morning and temperatures will be in the 30s starting during the 8 O’ Clock hour for most of us.

TUESDAY:

After a cool morning, breezy southwest winds will kick up in the afternoon and that will help warm temperatures into the mid 60s. Expect sunny skies for the most part with a few upper level clouds drifting through at times. The winds will stick around Tuesday night and lows will fall into the mid 40s by sunrise on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds will move in during the day on Wednesday, but the temperatures will continue to climb some as well. Highs could reach the upper 60s for some of us but the winds will be a bit intense at times. Gusts over 30 MPH will be likely and sustained winds will be between 15-20 MPH into the afternoon and evening. We should stay dry until at least the sun goes down and shower chances will increase overnight.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms are likely on Thursday as a strong cold front will come crashing through the region. Winds will remain breezy and changing directions from the south to northwest during the day. Highs on Thursday will hit the mid 60s before the front comes by and there will be enough storm energy lingering across the area for the potential for some severe weather in the afternoon hours. The strength of the storms and chances for severe weather will be determined by the timing and location of the low pressures system connected to the incoming front. We will be watching the system very closely in the Storm Team Weather center and hope to have more updates over the next 24 hours. The storm prediction center has all of West Tennessee under a 15% chance for severe storms on Thursday. Behind the front, overnight lows will fall back down into the mid 20s again.

FRIDAY:

After a cold start in the mid 20s, highs will reach the mid 40s into the afternoon from all the sunshine and the light breeze out of the west. Showers from Thursday’s system will have moved out by sunrise Friday, so expect a pretty nice day. Friday night lows will fall into the upper 20s with the clear skies.

THE WEEKEND:

A bit warmer and nice weather will be coming back for the weekend for all of West Tennessee. Highs will make it into the low to mid 50s on Saturday and mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine can be expected and the winds will stay light and typically out of the southwest. Morning lows will still drop down near or below freezing both mornings though.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

