Warmer, Windy, and Wet Conditions Ahead This Coming Week

Weather Update – Monday, February 14 – 6:45 AM

TODAY:

A very cold and dry air mass moved across West Tennessee this morning but it shouldn’t affect those mild afternoon temperatures. Mostly clear skies should remain into the afternoon with highs into the mid 50’s. A light breeze may be felt by this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures should reach back into the lower 30’s as winds begin to pick up. This will lead to bitter cold wind chills starting off our day tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

A biter cold morning is in store tomorrow bit a warm front should clip our area, bringing some warmer weather. Highs in the mid 60’s are expected by Tuesday afternoon but winds will be picking up quite a bit as well. Mostly clear conditions may start the day but closer to sunset, we should see clouds move back in. Lows overnight are expected to reach into the mid 40’s for a mild evening.

THIS WEEK:

Starting on Wednesday, cloudy conditions remain ahead of the coming front. It should warm into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s but winds will be making it feel about 10 degrees cooler. Winds are expected to reach into those teens and possibly 20’s by the afternoon. Into the later evening hours, a few scattered showers should appear., However, most of the rain should hold off until the early morning hours Thursday.

Thursday is looking wet with severe storms looking more likely. Around an inch of rain is expected by Thursday evening as storms taper off. Highs are expected in the lower 60’s with lows in the lower 20’s after the cold front passes. Clouds should remain but should taper off Friday afternoon.

After clouds move out on Friday, highs should reach into the mid 40’s for another mild day. Winds should calm into the single digits by the evening.

THIS WEEKEND:

A few clouds may move in by Saturday afternoon, but still giving us for a mostly to partly sunny day. Temperatures should rise back into the upper 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s. Winds may pick up overnight and into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon looks sunny with highs in the lower 60’s. Winds could reach into the teens, giving us a gusty afternoon but speeds should taper off by the evening. Overnight lows are expected to fall in the upper 30’s.

