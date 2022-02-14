WATCH: LA police disperse massive crowds after Super Bowl

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officials have issued a dispersal order for parts of Downtown Los Angeles, as Super Bowl victory celebrations have become problematic in certain areas of the city. Sky 9 Chopper, which was overhead one of the massive crowds, reported the use of unlawful fireworks as well.

Authorities have also requested that the drone show, conducted by the NFL over the Los Angeles Convention Center, halt their production immediately.

At around 9:15., LAPD officers arrived on scene and began to move forward with steps to further accelerate their dispersal. LAPD policy does not allow officers to use tear gas or any type of gas for crowd dispersal, but rather foam projectiles.

As they continued to work towards clearing city streets, fans could be seen vandalizing city property like Metro buses – spray painting “Go Rams” on the windshield of one bus – and lighting off fireworks in the middle of traffic.

Video on social media also showed several members of the crowd looting various stores on the intersections of both Sixth Street and Olive Street, and 5th Street and Broadway.