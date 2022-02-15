Alice Dale Freeman

Services for Alice Dale Freeman, 96, will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Raymond Towater officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 1:00 pm until service time. Mrs. Freeman, a former clerk for Woolworth’s Department Store and later worked at the Milan Arsenal, died Saturday, February 12, 2022 at AHC of McKenzie formerly McKenzie Healthcare Center. She was born on April 23, 1925 in Decatur County, Tennessee to James Richard and Hattie Mae Dennison Mitchel. She was Baptist in faith. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Lloyd W. Freeman.

Survivors include nieces and a nephew Rhonda Jones, Nita Dennis, Cathy Kay Embry, Debbie Buchanan, Alice Gail Esch and Carl Esch. Pallbearers for Mrs. Freeman Ryan Drewry, Shannon Drewry, Logan Drewry, Casey Drewry, Wayford Washburn, Jr., and Jerry Drewry.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.