City to host meeting on southern bypass in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is asking for your participation in a special project.

The city and the Tennessee Department of Transportation are holding a public meeting to present the US 45 Bypass Extension Project.

“On March 3, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Malesus Community Center, we are going to have a public information meeting regarding the design of the southern bypass,” said Nichole Lawrence, with TDOT.

Back in 2018, Lawrence says they took comments and concerns about the project before creating the design.

“We had a public hearing where we asked for public comment. It showed the alignment. It showed where it was aligning into people’s property. We took comments from that,” Lawrence said.

And now after taking those comments into consideration, they will be presenting a possible design for the extension.

“This is now the current design from those comments and how the current design looks today,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says the project contains over seven miles of roadway. She says once the city finalizes the design, construction can begin.

“The city has the design contract. We will oversee that. Once it gets to the point of being ready for right-away acquisition and construction, TDOT will then take the lead and follow through,” Lawrence said.

Comments can be sent up to 21 days after the meeting on March 3. Sheets will also be available for written statements.

They can be submitted to:

Project Comments

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Suite 700, James K. Polk Building

505 Deaderick Street

Nashville, TN 37243-0332

