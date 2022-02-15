Don Elton Taylor, age 84, resident of Macon, Tennessee and husband of Leona Bobbitt Taylor, departed this life Tuesday evening, February 8, 2022 at his home.

Don was born July 20, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Elton Earl Taylor and Betty Forbess Taylor and served his country in the United States Army. He was a farmer and agriculturist throughout his life and was formerly employed as a firefighter. Don was a carpenter and owned a store in earlier years. He was a member of Macon United Methodist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher, choir director and historian. Don enjoyed playing the piano, singing and fishing.

Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife of 61 years, Leona Bobbitt Taylor; his daughter, Susan Payne (John); two sons, Elton Taylor and Kevin Taylor (Angie); five grandchildren, Nick Vance (Michelle), Taylor Vance, Matthew Vance (Jessica), Holly Taylor and Jacob Taylor; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services for Mr. Taylor will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Macon United Methodist Church with Larry Tubb officiating. A visitation for Mr. Taylor will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Macon United Methodist Church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Macon Cemetery c/o Brenda Paradise, 10565 Highway 193, Williston, TN 38076.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.