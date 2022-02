MILAN, Tenn. — The community is being invited to the First Annual Black History Luncheon.

The event will be held at the Polk-Clark Community Center in Milan on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.

You can get information on tickets by calling (731) 343-4604.

The center can be found at 1041 South Harris Street.

