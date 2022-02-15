Friends of Heart presents AEDs to Trenton Fire Department

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local non-profit is presenting more life-saving devices across West Tennessee.

Trenton Fire Department receives AEDs

Friends of Heart presented AED devices to the Trenton Fire Department Tuesday afternoon.

Tracy Case, with Friends of Heart, says sudden cardiac arrest is a public health issue.

With more AED devices placed within the community, they are looking to significantly increase survival rates with their cardiac arrest response technology.

With the help from Friends of Heart, they’re making sure our first responders are prepared with the right tools.

“When someone experiences a sudden cardiac arrest, the only treatment for that is hands-only CPR and a shock from an AED. It is very important to get that AED to that victim in a timely manner,” Case said.

Anyone that would like to receive training on how to use AED devices can contact Friends of Heart at (731) 343-3330.

