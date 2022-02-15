Harold Sims Pattat, Sr., age 93, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and lifelong resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday afternoon, February 14, 2022 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Harold was born April 30, 1928 in the Bethlehem Community of Fayette County, the son of the late C.E. Pattat, Sr. and Ethel Sims Pattat. He graduated from Fayette County High School where he played football and was a farmer for all of his life. He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church and attended First United Methodist Church of Somerville. Harold was a member of the Tennessee Farm Bureau and enjoyed working on his farm and being on his bulldozer. He loved his mules and participated in Mule Day in Columbia, Tennessee.

Mr. Pattat is survived by his son, Harold S. Pattat, Jr. (Kay) of Somerville, TN; his sister, Patricia Ann Pattat Gaither (Lynn) of Cabot, AR; his brother, Billy G. Pattat of Stanton, TN; four grandchildren, Carrie Pattat Furman (Robert) of Mandeville, LA, John McNeill Pattat (Anne Marie) of Somerville, TN, Katie Pattat Ortkiese (James “Clark”) of Memphis, TN and Brent Joseph Pattat (Amy) of Eads, TN; and fifteen great-grandchildren, Mary Haynes Furman, Emma Claire Furman, John Parker Furman, James Preston Furman, Joseph Paine Furman, Jack Peter Furman, Lucy Mae Furman, Tallulah Jane Furman, Connor McNeill Pattat, Hughes Sims Pattat, Mayes Whitfield Pattat, Mabel Grace Pattat, Harold “Harry” Tapp Ortkiese, Ruby McPhail Ortkiese and Landen James Pattat.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, and childhood sweetheart, Mabel Jean Tapp Pattat; his second wife, Lucille Tapp Pattat; his son, C.N. “Rod” Pattat; and his brother, C.E. Pattat, Jr.

A visitation for Mr. Pattat will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Somerville. Funeral Services for Mr. Pattat will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Somerville. The officiating minister will be Rev. H.B. Fields and personal remarks will be given by Ryan Pattat. Interment will follow in the Hebron Cemetery in the Bethlehem Community.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center