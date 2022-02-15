Jack Norris McCulley, age 88, resident of the Burrowtown Community and husband of the late Doris Inez McCulley, departed this life Monday morning, February 14, 2022 at his home.

Jack was born May 6, 1933 in Braden, Tennessee, the son of the late Bedford Turner McCulley and Addie Phillips McCulley. He served his country and retired from the United States Air Force and served on the Fayette County Sheriff Department. Jack was a Mason and enjoyed barbecuing, cutting wood, playing poker and chewing tobacco.

Mr. McCulley is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Yarbro (Paul), Debbie Satherlie and Jackie McCulley (Kevin); his son, Randy Yarbro (Sandy); his sister-in-law, Ruby McCulley; twelve grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters and six brothers.

Funeral Services for Mr. McCulley will be held at 1 P.M. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Burrow Cemetery near Gallaway. A visitation for Mr. McCulley will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

