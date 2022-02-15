Funeral service for Jeffery “Pap” Buckley, age 61, will be Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Buckley Cemetery in Huron, TN.

Mr. Buckley died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at his residence in Atlanta, Georgia.

Visitation for Mr. Buckley will be Friday, February 18, 2022 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.