Kristian Grace Richardson

Kristian Grace Richardson, age 21, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, February 14, 2022 at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Grace was born August 1, 2000 in Memphis, the daughter of Charles Richardson, Jr. and Kimberly Daniel Richardson. She attended Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis and was a very active member of Hickory Withe Baptist Church. Grace was employed at Cracker Barrel and she always had a smile on her face. She never met a stranger and was a light to everyone she met. Anything Grace thought she could do, she would try to accomplish.

Grace is survived by her parents, Chuck and Kim Richardson; two brothers, Chaz Richardson (Lindsey) and Daniel Richardson; two nieces, Lily and Milly; the love of her life, Zak and her companion, Remington; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.

A visitation for Grace will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services for Grace will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe Baptist Church, officiating.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee, P.O. Box 8383, Hermitage, TN 37076. Please list in the memo: Kristian Grace Richardson.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.