MILAN, Tenn. — Milan High School is presenting a musical this weekend.

The school will present “Anastasia: A Journey to the Past” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Milan Middle School Auditorium.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $10.

