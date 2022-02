Mugshots : Madison County : 02/11/22 – 02/15/22

Patrick Dixson Patrick Dixson: Violation of probation, simple domestic assault

Alexis Bishop Alexis Bishop: Violation of community corrections

Alexis Patterson Alexis Patterson: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Andrew Frank Andrew Frank: Assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

Anthony Brooks Anthony Brooks: Violation of parole, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license



Briana McGriff Briana McGriff: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest

Brianna Schenk Brianna Schenk: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Bridget Smith Bridget Smith: Violation of probation

Cecil Cole Cecil Cole: Driving under the influence

Christopher Mays Christopher Mays: Simple domestic assault



Claude Thomas Claude Thomas: Reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

Curtis Bailey Curtis Bailey: Violation of community corrections

Dale Jacobs Dale Jacobs: Shoplifting/theft of property

Damien Fisher Damien Fisher: Simple domestic assault

Damonte Bailey Damonte Bailey: Simple domestic assault



David Hampton David Hampton: Violation of probation

David Prince David Prince: Public intoxication

Deidre Forrest Deidre Forrest: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest

Demarco Locust Demarco Locust: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles

Dennis Cain Dennis Cain: Violation of probation



Dequincy Taylor Dequincy Taylor: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Elijah Sellers Elijah Sellers: Failure to appear

Freed Lovett Freed Lovett: Violation of probation

Georkel Merrill Georkel Merrill: Theft of property under $1,000, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving while unlicensed

Harry Pittman Harry Pittman: Failure to appear



Jackie Jelks Jackie Jelks: Driving under the influence

James Campbell James Campbell: Simple domestic assault

Jamesa Clark Jamesa Clark: Convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment

Jarred Penn Jarred Penn: Failure to appear

Jaylan Thompson Jaylan Thompson: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license



Joshua Flanagan Joshua Flanagan: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

Judd Mosier Judd Mosier: Failure to appear

Kawsu Jaiteh Kawsu Jaiteh: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

Kimberly Scott Kimberly Scott: Burglary, shoplifting/theft of property

Kristie Franks Kristie Franks: Simple domestic assault



Lesley Glasgow Lesley Glasgow: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law

Lional Daniels Lional Daniels: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Makele Whisnant Makele Whisnant: Schedule VI drug violations

Marvin Ellis Marvin Ellis: Driving under the influence, evading arrest

Michael Jones Michael Jones: Violation of probation



Montroyous Traylor Montroyous Traylor: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Nathan Hammonds Nathan Hammonds: Theft under $999

Nichole Smith Nichole Smith: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Nicole Losoya Nicole Losoya: Shoplifting/theft of property

Rebecca Canter Rebecca Canter: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Rhakedric Lobbins Rhakedric Lobbins: Failure to appear

Robert Graybeal Robert Graybeal: Violation of probation

Sherita Baker Sherita Baker: Driving under the influence, open container law

Shundarion Middlebrooks Shundarion Middlebrooks: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

Steven Atkins Steven Atkins: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Tabitha Campos Tabitha Campos: Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Tarcus Wilkes Tarcus Wilkes: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

Tequilla Jones Tequilla Jones: Violation of probation

Undra Clark Undra Clark: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Victor Bingham Victor Bingham: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Xavier Anderson Xavier Anderson: Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/15/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.