Old Country Store to offer free ice cream for limited time Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A free treat is awaiting visitors of The Old Country Store for a limited time.

The restaurant is unveiling a new look for their ice cream shoppe, and the community is invited to celebrate.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, guests can enjoy a free scoop of pre-selected ice cream and savor the changes that will greet visitors for years to come.

The Old County Store is located at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson.

