School safety review progresses in Memphis after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s largest school district says a review of school safety that started after a 13-year-old student was critically wounded in a shooting last year is progressing.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools asked former Memphis police chief Toney Armstrong to lead an assessment of school security after a Sept. 30 shooting inside Cummins K-8 School.

The school was placed on lockdown after the shooting, which police said took place in a stairwell.

The wounded boy underwent surgery and returned to school shortly after the shooting.

Another 13-year-old boy pleaded guilty in juvenile court to attempted first-degree murder and was placed in a treatment program.

