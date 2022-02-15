Warm, Breezy, Clouds Increase on Wednesday, Storms Likely Thursday Afternoon

Tuesday brought mostly sunny skies and highs near 70° across all of West Tennessee. Winds and clouds will both increase on Wednesday, but it will remain warm. Storms are expected to develop Thursday morning and increase in intensity in the afternoon hours between noon and 5 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of West Tennessee until a slight risk of severe weather (2/5) for Thursday. Catch the latest details on when you can expect the storms to move through your area right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect clear skies for the most part with a few upper level clouds drifting through at times. Southerly winds will stick around Tuesday night and lows will fall into the mid 40s by sunrise on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds will move in during the day on Wednesday, but the temperatures will continue to climb some as well. Highs could reach the upper 60s for some of us but the winds will be a bit intense at times. Gusts over 30 MPH will be likely and sustained winds will be between 15-20 MPH into the afternoon and evening. We should stay dry until at least the sun goes down and shower chances will increase overnight.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms are likely on Thursday as a strong cold front will come crashing through the region. Winds will remain breezy and changing directions from the south to northwest during the day. Highs on Thursday will hit the mid 60s before the front comes by and there will be enough storm energy lingering across the area for the potential for some severe weather in the afternoon hours. The strength of the storms and chances for severe weather will be determined by the timing and location of the low pressures system connected to the incoming front. We will be watching the system very closely in the Storm Team Weather center and hope to have more updates over the next 24 hours. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of West Tennessee until a slight risk of severe weather (2/5) for Thursday.. Behind the front, overnight lows will fall back down into the mid 20s again.

FRIDAY:

After a cold start in the mid 20s, highs will reach the mid 40s into the afternoon from all the sunshine and the light breeze out of the west. Showers from Thursday’s system will have moved out by sunrise Friday, so expect a pretty nice day. Friday night lows will fall into the upper 20s with the clear skies.

THE WEEKEND:

A bit warmer and nice weather will be coming back for the weekend for all of West Tennessee. Highs will make it into the low to mid 50s on Saturday and mid to low 60s on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine can be expected and the winds will stay light and typically out of the southwest. Morning lows will still drop down near or below freezing both mornings though.

NEXT WEEK:

The warm spell will continue into next week but rain showers and storm activity is also expected to stick around for the first half of the week. Highs will reach the 60s on Monday and depending on how fast the clouds and rain showers move in, highs could be anywhere from the low 60s to upper 60s. Some model trends are suggesting 70s on Tuesday across the region. Rain showers are expected to return on Monday and linger into the day on Tuesday. Although some storms will be possible, the severe weather threat early next week does not look as intense as the one coming in on Thursday. The winds early next week will come out of the southwest and be breezy at times.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

