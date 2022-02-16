American Legion Post 12 donates $5k to local veteran organizations

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is giving back to veterans in the community.

The American Legion Post 12 gave out several checks to different organizations that give aid and support to veterans.

Post 12 gave out $5,000 and split it into $500 for different organizations.

The donations come as the Legion had a little extra money they decided to give away.

American Legion Post 12 Commander Hugh Culver says local veterans need the support and aid as much as veterans around the country.

“Taking care of veterans has came a long way in the last twenty years, it really has, we’re doing our best,” Culver said. “Veterans taking care of veterans, and they deserve it.”

