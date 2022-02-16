Bettye L. Hammons, age 83, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Monday, February 14, 2022 from complications of Covid.

Bettye was preceded in death by her parents, William (Bill) and Ella Bohannon; two brothers, Junior Bohannon and James Bohannon; two sisters, Verda Bohannon and Barbara Deeds; her husband, Thomas Hammons; and her son, James Richard “Ricky” Jones.

Bettye leaves her sisters, Joyce Senter of Osceola, Arkansas and Bonnie Mann of Keiser, Arkansas; her children: Debra Youngblood (Steve) of Linden, TN, Charles “Ken” Jones (Sandi) of Martin, TN, Susan Shughart of Memphis, TN and Jackye Sansom (Roger) of Memphis, TN; eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Bettye was a strong, independent woman who raised her five children alone, despite having minimal education and few resources. She kept her family fed, clothed, and housed together, instilling a strong work ethic and independence in her children. She could often be found on a roof or digging up pipes to do household repairs because there was no money for repairmen.

Later in life, Bettye found success in selling insurance, and even ran her own business for a few years. Throughout her life, she was known for her skills as a seamstress, sewing for her family and others, and crafting beautiful quilts. Bettye’s faith was strong and she often claimed she had “an angel on her shoulder” that helped her though life’s tough times. She was prepared and ready to leave, saying to her family a few days before she passed: “I’m ready for the play to be over, it is finished, bring down the curtain.”

Graveside Services for Mrs. Hammons will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. The officiant will be Braxton Jones.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Wilson Animal Rescue (http://www. wilsonanimalrescue.com/donate) a cause close to Bettye’s heart.

