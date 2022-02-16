Carl Farner was born September 5, 1945, in Nampa, Idaho. He graduated from Medford High School and went to college at Oregon State with a Bachelors in Industrial Engineering and a Masters in Business. He went to work right out of college at General Foods in Walla Walla, Washington. He worked for General Foods for 27 years when he retired and went to work at Pictsweet Frozen Foods as a Director of Quality Control, where he retired after 25 years.

Carl was preceded in death by his father: Kenneth Laverne Farner; his mother: Marie Eleanor (Lewis) Farner; brother: Kenneth Laverne Farner; and great-granddaughter: Maci Taylor Farner.

Carl is survived by his wife: Dorothy (Messick) Farner; daughter: Dawn Lingenfelter (Michael); sons: Jason Farner and Kenneth Farner (Harmony); He leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Jamie, Doug, David, Shelby, Joyner and J.D. He also has 9 great-grandchildren.

He was a member in good standing at St. Thomas the Apostle in Humboldt, TN. Donations can be made to St. Thomas, in lieu of flowers, to their OutReach Fund, P.O Box 442, Humboldt, TN 38343

