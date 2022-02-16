Enjoy One More Dry Day Before Rain And Storms Tomorrow

Wednesday February 16th:

**A wind advisory in effect midnight until 6 pm Thursday**

Enjoy another nice day ahead with showers and storms making way into the area by tomorrow morning. Other than clouds and more windy conditions being added today, We should have another dry and spring like day ahead before the rain moves in tomorrow.

TODAY:

Clouds will move in during the day on Wednesday, but the temperatures will continue to climb some as well. Highs will reach the upper 60s for some of us but the winds will be a bit intense at times. Gusts over 30 MPH will be likely and sustained winds will be between 15-20 MPH into the afternoon and evening.

We should stay dry until at least the sun goes down and shower chances will increase overnight and the winds will continue to pick up into Thursday morning with gusts by late Thursday morning as high as 40 mph.

TONIGHT:

Expect cloudy skies and gusty winds at times to around 30 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect from midnight to 6 pm Thursday. Lows in the mid 50’s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms are likely on Thursday as a strong cold front will come crashing through the region. Winds will remain breezy and changing directions from the south to northwest during the day. Highs on Thursday will hit the mid 60s before the front comes by and there will be enough storm energy lingering across the area for the potential for some severe weather in the afternoon hours. The strength of the storms and chances for severe weather will be determined by the timing and location of the low pressures system connected to the incoming front. We will be watching the system very closely in the Storm Team Weather center and hope to have more updates over the next 24 hours. The storm prediction center has all of West Tennessee under a 15% chance for severe storms on Thursday. Behind the front, overnight lows will fall back down into the mid 20s again.

FRIDAY:

After a cold start in the mid 20s, highs will reach the mid 40s into the afternoon from all the sunshine and the light breeze out of the west. Showers from Thursday’s system will have moved out by sunrise Friday, so expect a pretty nice day. Friday night lows will fall into the upper 20s with the clear skies.

THE WEEKEND:

A bit warmer and nice weather will be coming back for the weekend for all of West Tennessee. Highs will make it into the low to mid 50s on Saturday and mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine can be expected and the winds will stay light and typically out of the southwest. Morning lows will still drop down near or below freezing both mornings though.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

