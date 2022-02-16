Jackson winners announced for TN Songwriters Qualifying Round

JACKSON, Tenn. — Winners have been announced for the Tennessee Songwriters Qualifying Round, which took place at the Tennessee Legends of Music Museum at The Carnegie.

On Saturday, February 12, local songwriters gathered at The Carnegie in downtown Jackson to compete for a chance to perform at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

First place went to the duo of Hunt Pipkin and Lekelin Lemmings, who performed their original song titled “Every Love Song.”

They will now advance to the Semi Finals Showcase at Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis on February 22.

The winners of the six semi final showcases throughout Tennessee will then have the opportunity to perform their original music at The Bluebird on March 20. They also receive additional prizes such as a branded commemorative guitar and a one-year membership to NSAI.

