Kim Tedford named 2022 Woman of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club nominated a new Woman of the Year.

“I just feel so honored and so undeserving just for doing my job, but so thankful and overwhelmed,” said Kim Tedford, the 2022 Woman of the Year. “I’m shocked. Shocked. I was brought to here under false pretenses, thinking somebody else was getting it that I wrote a letter for.”

Tedford is the regional director at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Tedford has been in health care for over 30 years, and she says health care kind of snuck-up on her.

“When I graduated from nursing school, I went to work at the hospital. I started raising my family and having children. To be honest, I knew nothing about public health, but I love it and that is my passion,” Tedford said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two years have put a strain on health care workers everywhere.

Committee member Frank McMeen says this award couldn’t have gone to a more deserving person.

“Kim was an amazing person, had a lot of conviction, and was a very strong proponent of keeping our community safe,” McMeen said.

Tedford says along with this honor, she has felt the community’s support, especially during the past two years.

She says that has made the hard days worth it.

“It has taken away all of the bad that has happened over the last few years. It has been hard, but my mother and daddy raised me to do your job in whatever you do and do it well. So that is what I have tried to do through this pandemic,” Tedford said.

When it comes to health care, Tedford says she will continue to serve the community of Jackson and Madison County.

