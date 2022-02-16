Law enforcement seize nearly 67lbs of marijuana in Madison Co. traffic stop

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department seized numerous pounds of marijuana on Wednesday.

A Madison County Deputy pulled over a vehicle around 3 a.m. after he noticed it was speeding on the interstate near Exit 93 while responding to another call.

Once the deputy approached the car, he noticed there was marijuana residue on the console.

After inspecting the vehicle, the deputy seized close to 67 pounds of marijuana.

Corey Gates and Kenneth Jackson, Jr. were both taken into custody.

Sheriff Mehr says they are both facing charges.

