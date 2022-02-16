Lee F. Wilson, age 88, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Betty Thompson Wilson, departed this life Friday evening, February 11, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Lee was born May 23, 1933 in Collierville, Tennessee, the son of the late Clovis and Katie Sexton Wilson. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was employed as a car inspector for the City of Memphis. He was married February 4, 1972 to Betty Thompson Wilson and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Wilson of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Kathy Wilson Norris (Steve) of Monroe, Louisiana; and his grandson, Brandon Griffin.

Graveside Services for Mr. Wilson will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery located at 6444 Raleigh-LaGrange Road in Memphis, Tennessee.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brandon Griffin, Steve Norris, Tom Thompson, Benny Olds, Pat Thompson and Kenny Dino.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center.