Mugshots : Madison County : 02/15/22 – 02/16/22

Andrea Williamson Andrea Williamson: Driving under the influence

Anfernee Moss Anfernee Moss: Failure to appear

Brandon Milan Brandon Milan: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Courtney Ellison Courtney Ellison: Violation of community corrections

Danielle Kearney Danielle Kearney: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft from motor vehicle



Darvius Chatman Darvius Chatman: Failure to appear

Eqwan Caraway Eqwan Caraway: Violation of probation

George Jernigan George Jernigan: Violation of parole

Jacob Oliver Jacob Oliver: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule I drug violations, violation of probation

Jonathan King Jonathan King: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



Kassondre Hembree Kassondre Hembree: Failure to appear

Katie Simon Katie Simon: Failure to appear

Kristin Plunkett Kristin Plunkett: Failure to appear

Marlon Findley Marlon Findley: Failure to appear

Rayshawn Eddings Rayshawn Eddings: Evading arrest



Travious Bingham Travious Bingham: Simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/16/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.