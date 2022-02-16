Mugshots : Madison County : 02/15/22 – 02/16/22 February 16, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Andrea Williamson Andrea Williamson: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption Anfernee Moss Anfernee Moss: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Brandon Milan Brandon Milan: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Brandon Milan: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Courtney Ellison Courtney Ellison: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption Danielle Kearney Danielle Kearney: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft from motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption Darvius Chatman Darvius Chatman: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Eqwan Caraway Eqwan Caraway: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption George Jernigan George Jernigan: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption Jacob Oliver Jacob Oliver: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule I drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Jonathan King Jonathan King: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Jonathan King: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Kassondre Hembree Kassondre Hembree: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Katie Simon Katie Simon: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Kristin Plunkett Kristin Plunkett: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Marlon Findley Marlon Findley: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Rayshawn Eddings Rayshawn Eddings: Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Travious Bingham Travious Bingham: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/16/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter