Rene’ Gerald Kepperling
Rene’ Gerald Kepperling, age 96, a resident of Brownsville, TN, departed this life on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Rene’ was born in Tours, France on July 24, 1925, to Frank Hupert Kepperling and Gabrielle Louise Drouard Kepperling, both who preceded him in death. He worked as a Senior Safety Loss Control Engineer for Aetna Insurance Company. He was a true patriot and loved serving his country. He was very proud to be an Army Ranger from World II and was the last living Army Ranger in Tennessee. He loved travelling across the country in his motorhome. He also enjoyed fixing things, fishing, drawing and loving his dog. Family was important to him, and he found great joy and fulfilment in spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Pollyanna Lisa Hintz (James) of Brownsville, TN and three grandchildren, Ashley Gabrielle Bopp, Dana Marie Bopp, and Sara Malaine Bopp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Irene Malaine Kepperling and one brother, Frank Kepperling. The family has honored his wishes for cremation and will have a service at a later date in Wisconsin. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.