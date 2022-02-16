Sandra Kay Merrell
|Sandra Kay Merrell, Henry, Tennessee
|72
|Jackson Madison County General Hospital
|Sunday, February 13, 2022
|Her body is to be cremated and a private family celebration of life will be planned for a late date.
|Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery in Farmington, Kentucky
|January 10, 1950 in Lynnville, Kentucky
|C.B. Irvin and Treva Wilson Irvin Lawrence, both preceded
|Jerry Merrell, married: June 5, 1987; survives in Henry, Tennessee
|Stephanie (Ronnie) Webb, Paris, Tennessee
|Michael (B.J.) Swatzell, Union City, Tennessee
|Patrica (Paul) McLoughlin, Athens, New York
|Joe Thomas Irvin, Mayfield, Kentucky
Jimmie Dale Irvin, West Palm Beach, Florida
|Zachary (Brittany) Swatzell, Makayla (Jamie) Ham, Emily Swatzell, Dakota (Hannah Jackson) Irvin-Merrell
|Johnathan Ham, Inman Ham, Oakley Swatzell, Mayleigh Merrell, Colton Ham
|Special friends: Deanna Kendall, Stella Nunnley and Holley North
|Mrs. Merrell attended the Church of Christ. She loved her family but most especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.