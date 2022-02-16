Sandra Kay Merrell

Sandra Kay Merrell, Henry, Tennessee
72
Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Her body is to be cremated and a private family celebration of life will be planned for a late date.
Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery in Farmington, Kentucky
January 10, 1950 in Lynnville, Kentucky
C.B. Irvin and Treva Wilson Irvin Lawrence, both preceded
Jerry Merrell, married: June 5, 1987; survives in Henry, Tennessee
Stephanie (Ronnie) Webb, Paris, Tennessee
Michael (B.J.) Swatzell, Union City, Tennessee
Patrica (Paul) McLoughlin, Athens, New York
Joe Thomas Irvin, Mayfield, Kentucky

Jimmie Dale Irvin, West Palm Beach, Florida
Zachary (Brittany) Swatzell, Makayla (Jamie) Ham, Emily Swatzell, Dakota (Hannah Jackson) Irvin-Merrell
Johnathan Ham, Inman Ham, Oakley Swatzell, Mayleigh Merrell, Colton Ham
Special friends: Deanna Kendall, Stella Nunnley and Holley North
Mrs. Merrell attended the Church of Christ. She loved her family but most especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
