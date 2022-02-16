Tennessee woman charged with statutory rape of students

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has been charged with statutory rape involving nine underage high school students.

News outlets report 38-year-old Melissa A. Blair of Englewood isn’t an employee at McMinn County Central High School but is a parent and involved in booster clubs.

The county school system has banned her from school property and activities.

Blair was indicted Tuesday on 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and one count of solicitation of a minor.

She turned herself in Tuesday and was booked into jail.

It wasn’t known whether she was represented by a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.