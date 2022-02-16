Wild turkey ‘Steve’ gains attention in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The month of November is widely known for Thanksgiving, but in that same month employees at Exit 87 BBQ came in contact with a turkey that wasn’t on the dinner table.

“It was Thanksgiving, day before thanksgiving,” said employee Lydia Taylor. “It popped up, a driver told us, and we could see it coming from the exit down there and ever since then it’s been around.”

The turkey, who’s earned the name Steve, has became a local celebrity for travelers on Highway 70.

“One of the drivers offered us to help us catch it and cook it, but we couldn’t do it because it’s been around for a minute, and it was a baby and it’s grown up here so it’s just been around ever since,” said Taylor.

At times it might be difficult to find Steve, but the turkey won’t be too far since she stays in the same area throughout the day.

“Everyday, yep, early mornings he’ll sleep on the power lines and he’ll never go past Love’s or Speedway, he always stays right here,” said employee Hailey Fielding.

Many people might be thinking, “Why is there so much concern over a turkey?” To many Steve is just a turkey, but for those that know him, he’s family.

“Because our boss — we’ve had cats around here — and he gets them and he takes them, but Steve, Steve is a part of the family now, Steve is staying. Steve is here,” Taylor said.

If you want to see the turkey, there are no promises that you’ll find him, but he’ll usually be hanging out around Exit 87 BBQ.

