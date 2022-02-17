Beale Street Music Festival announces eclectic lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Van Morrison, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sarah McLachlan, Three 6 Mafia and the Foo Fighters are among the headliners set to perform at this year’s Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

The music festival is set for April 29 through May 1.

It was not held in 2020 or 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is usually held at Tom Lee Park, located along the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis.

The festival has been moved this year to The Fairgrounds in Liberty Park because of construction at Tom Lee Park.

The festival is part of the Memphis in May tourist event.

For more information on the Beale Street Music Festival, click here to visit the official website.

