Blue Suede Dinner & Auction returns February 26

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is returning with their annual event.

Saturday, Feb. 26, the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson is hosting the 28th Annual Blue Suede Dinner and Auction.

This year’s concert will feature The World Turning Band, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

Everyone is encouraged to dress in 1970s and 1980s attire and enjoy some good music.

Along with music, guests can participate in both live and silent auctions.

All of the money collected at the event will go towards all 20 Carl Perkins Centers.

“The center is so important to help these over 38,000 individual children that we have served last year, that we continue to serve and will continue to serve,” said Pam Nash, President and CEO of Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center. “That’s why we have this event, is so we can continue our services for children in West Tennessee.”

