City of Jackson develops strategy for planning upcoming budget

JACKSON, Tenn. — A budget calendar for 2023 is in the works for the City of Jackson.

The City of Jackson Budget Committee met Thursday to discuss preparing a budget.

This year, Mayor Scott Conger says they are going to break up work sessions for the 2023 budget.

Mayor Conger says budget worksheets will be presented to each department at the end of February.

The first budget work session will be held at the end of March, to prepare the final budget that will be presented in May.

“Getting our departments ready, getting our budget committee ready to start reviewing that, and get our budget calendar to make sure we are falling in line with what our plans are so there are no surprises,” Conger explained. “We want to get everything accomplished that we need to get accomplished before we pass our budget.”

Mayor Conger says they want to give the departments enough time to put together the budget before presenting it to the council in May.

For more news out of the Jackson/Madison County area, click here.