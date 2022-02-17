Gibson EMC reports outages in Tennessee, Kentucky

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gibson EMC says a little over 1,000 members are without power as of 4:15 p.m.

Gibson EMC says the largest areas affected are 359 east of Newbern, 44 in Troy, 545 around Arlington and Bardwell, Kentucky, and 70 in Clinton Kentucky.

EARLIER STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Thursday afternoon storm has caused outages in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation says over 2,000 members are without power in Dyer and Gibson counties in Tennessee, as well as in Carlisle and Hickman counties in Kentucky.

Gibson EMC says crews are working to restore power.

Find live radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and more in the WBBJ Weather app.