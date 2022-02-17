James Verner Martin

WBBJ Staff,
Martin James AaaJames Verner Martin, Paris, Tennessee
87
His residence
Monday, February 14, 2022
1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022
McEvoy Funeral Home
Wendell Owen
Bethesda Cemetery
4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday and after 11:00 A.M. Saturday until service
January 21, 1935 in Henry County, Tennessee
Dallas Owen, Payton White, Joshua White, Damion White, Kaden Owen, Cody Jacobs, and Keith Templin; Honorary: Cameron Owen and Ronnie Singleton
Verner V. Martin and Martha Bell Richardson Martin, both preceded
Concetta R. Bartela Martin, Paris, Tennessee; Married: April 17, 1999
Cindy A. (Keith) Templin, Westport, Tennessee
Marilla K. Martin Cox, preceded
Quinten L. Martin and Keith V. Martin, both preceded
Cody Jacobs and Nicole Templin
Also survived by five step children, numerous other step grandchildren and  great grandchildren, cousins and other family members.
Mr. Martin was a Baptist by faith. He formerly worked with Holley Carburetor until its closing, later painting cars and tractors, and mowing cemeteries and yards in the area. He enjoyed the outdoors, woodworking,  bush hogging and gardening. James loved his family and most especially his grandchildren.
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts