|James Verner Martin, Paris, Tennessee
|87
|His residence
|Monday, February 14, 2022
|1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Wendell Owen
|Bethesda Cemetery
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday and after 11:00 A.M. Saturday until service
|January 21, 1935 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Dallas Owen, Payton White, Joshua White, Damion White, Kaden Owen, Cody Jacobs, and Keith Templin; Honorary: Cameron Owen and Ronnie Singleton
|Verner V. Martin and Martha Bell Richardson Martin, both preceded
|Concetta R. Bartela Martin, Paris, Tennessee; Married: April 17, 1999
|Cindy A. (Keith) Templin, Westport, Tennessee
|Marilla K. Martin Cox, preceded
|Quinten L. Martin and Keith V. Martin, both preceded
|Cody Jacobs and Nicole Templin
|Also survived by five step children, numerous other step grandchildren and great grandchildren, cousins and other family members.
|Mr. Martin was a Baptist by faith. He formerly worked with Holley Carburetor until its closing, later painting cars and tractors, and mowing cemeteries and yards in the area. He enjoyed the outdoors, woodworking, bush hogging and gardening. James loved his family and most especially his grandchildren.