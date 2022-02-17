Funeral service for Laura Frances Bonds Macklin, age 81, will be Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mrs. Macklin died Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Macklin will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

