Leroy Shubert, age 78, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Marty Shubert, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, February 16, 2022 at his home with his family around him.

Leroy was born May 10, 1943 in Somerville, the son of the late Lee Russell Shubert and Esther Gentry Shubert. He served his country in the Tennessee National Guard and was employed as a highway maintenance road sprayer at Chickasaw Electric for many years. Leroy attended Landmark Baptist Church, had a love for cooking and enjoyed cooking for his family. He enjoyed cutting the grass and had a garden every year.

Mr. Shubert is survived by his wife, Marty Shubert of Somerville, TN; his sister, Pauline Duncan; his brother, Reuben Daniel Shubert; two grandchildren, Rachel Porter (Cain) and Sidney Martin; and his great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Porter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Ann Shubert Martin; his son, Gordan Leroy Shubert; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services for Mr. Shubert will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Herman Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Shubert will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Landmark Baptist Church, 16480 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

