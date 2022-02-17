Lexington church provides food to community

“Just keep it going. That is all I say. Donate if they can. People need to donate if they can,” said Kennith Ellington, who received a box.

First Pentecostal Church in Lexington gave out food to the community on Thursday.

Volunteer Loretta White says at each monthly distribution they see several hundred families.

“Usually on this day we will see about 400 to 450 people that will come through the line. They may get more boxes than one, but we know that we have 400 people written down,” White said.

The boxes include non-perishable food items that can last a single person for one month.

Ellington says with being on a fixed income, the food boxes are a big help.

“It helps a lot more than people realize because there is a lot of stuff in there that you don’t have to buy. We have to get help when we can,” Ellington said.

Ellington says the distribution helps not only his family, but it helps those in the community as well.

“It is very important, especially for the people that need it. Handicapped, elderly,” he said.

White says as long as there is a need, they will continue to meet it.

“People need food. Lots of people are hurting since COVID, and they need food. We are trying to get the food out to the people that need it since COVID, couldn’t work or whatever,” White said.

“This helps a lot of people that are either out of work or struggling just to make ends meet,” said volunteer Edna Martin.

The next food distribution will be held March 17 at 175 Natchez Trace Drive in Lexington.

