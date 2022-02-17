Mary Mabel Bowling Redfearn, age 91, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Charles Franklin Redfearn, departed this life Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022 at National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Mary was born October 27, 1930 in Williston, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Jimmie Green Bowling and Bettie Cleo Patterson Bowling. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1949 and was married December 23, 1950 to Charles Franklin Redfearn. Mrs. Redfearn was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, a homemaker throughout her life, volunteered as a Pink Lady at Methodist Hospital until it closed, a hostess at Peebles Funeral Home and occasionally worked at Main Street Eatery, all in Somerville. She was the chairman of the Prayer Committee of the Women’s Community Bible Study for over 30 years. Mary enjoyed studying the Bible, gardening, working in her yard and updating her journal.

Mrs. Redfearn is survived by her son, Perry Redfearn of Memphis, TN and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Charles Redfearn, Sr. who died July 8, 1980 and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Franklin “Chuck” Redfearn, Jr. who died June 1, 1969; three sisters, Irene McEdwards, Earlene McNabb and Barbara Bowling; and seven brothers, Millard Bowling, Sr., Smith Bowling, Leland Bowling, Robert Bowling, Eldridge “Skin” Bowling, Jim Bowling, Sr. and Allen “Jigs” Bowling.

A visitation for Mrs. Redfearn will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, February 21, 2022 at Shiloh United Methodist Church. The officiating ministers will be Rev. Mark Matheny, Rev. Emily Matheny and Rev. Parker Talley. Special music will be provided by Kallen Esperian and Sean Pollock, soloists. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jimmie Bowling, Will Bowling, Brennan Bowling, Peyton Bowling, Millard Bowling, Jr. and Joe Yager.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Shiloh United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. June Walker, 3690 Yum Yum Road, Somerville, TN 38068.

