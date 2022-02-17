Mugshots : Madison County : 02/16/22 – 02/17/22 February 17, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Chanvondra Robertson Chanvondra Robertson: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption Abraham Coleman Abraham Coleman: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Abraham Coleman: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption Andrew Brown Andrew Brown: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Angelica Ozier Angelica Ozier: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption Averyion Cook Averyion Cook: Failure to appear, vandalism, theft under $999, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Bryan Bradford Bryan Bradford: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption Corey Gates Corey Gates: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Kenneth Jackson Kenneth Jackson: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption Montavious Hunt Montavious Hunt: Violation of parole, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption Raymond Prather Raymond Prather: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption Thomas Evans Thomas Evans: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Willie Savage Willie Savage: Public intoxication, impeding traffic Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/17/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter