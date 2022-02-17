Severe Weather Returns to West Tennessee with Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds Likely

Weather Update – Thursday, February 17 – 8:25 AM

TODAY:

Severe weather returns this Thursday afternoon. Most of the region remains in a enhanced risk (3/5) of severe weather this afternoon. Damaging winds are the main threat but localized flooding, small hail, and a few tornadoes across the mid-south cannot be ruled out. Most severe storms should begin around 11-12 PM and last until around 5-7 PM across West Tennessee. Highs are expected in the upper 60’s today with mostly cloudy skies.

A wind advisory is still in effect. Wind speeds are in the 20’s this morning. By the afternoon, wind gusts could reach up to 50 MPH with speeds in 20’s. The front should pass around 3-4 PM, with cooler temperatures on the way afterwards. Overnight lows should drop into the 20’s tonight with windy conditions remaining.

TOMORROW:

A calmer day is in store Friday. Winds will still remain in the teens for gusts but should continuing calming over the course of the day. Clouds should begin tapering off by about 11-12 PM. Highs should reach into the mid 40’s with a little sunshine on the second half of the day. Lows overnight should drop into the 20’s with mostly clear skies.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunny and calm conditions remain this weekend. Temperatures will reach into the 50’s by Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds may pick up into the teens. Overnight, calmer conditions remain with lows still in the 20’s and mostly clear skies. Similar conditions remain Sunday with highs back in the 60’s. Sunshine continues with a few clouds moving in over the second half of the day and overnight. Lows should remain in the 40’s with rain beginning on Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

A warm and wet next few days are in store. Storms could pick back up by Monday with highs in the 60’s. Overnight, 50’s remain with showers continuing. Similar conditions remain Tuesday with storms still continuing and highs i nthe 60’s again. Lows overnight will drop into the 30’s after a passing cold front. By Wednesday, storms and showers continue with lows back in the 40’s. A few flurries may be seen off the back end of the system by Wednesday evening.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com