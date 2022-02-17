Stanley A. Powell

Powell StanleyStanley A. Powell of Hollow Rock, TN
62
His residence
Thursday, February 17, 2022
2:00PM Sunday, February 20, 2022
McEvoy Funeral Home
Bro. Bud Merwin
VanDyke Church of Christ Cemetery
12:00-2:00PM Sunday, February 20, 2022 prior to the service
June 29, 1959 in Barnesville, OH
Justin Marsh, Rodney Marsh, Caleb Dunn, Jeremy Clark, Michael Parker, and Will Burgess. Honorary Pallbearers: Jerome Merwin, Lee Whitehead, Kirk Luttrell, Bob Page
Stanley Adam Powell, Sr., and Carol Hope Keylor Powell, both preceded
Shirlene Luttrell Powell of Hollow Rock, TN; Married: 2008
Adam (Ashlee) Powell of Springville, TN

Josh Powell of Springville, TN
Parker Thomas Powell
Shannon Kemp of Nashville, TN

Sandra Powell, preceded
Paul Earl Powell of Clarksville, TN
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Stan retired from TWRA and enjoyed taking care of River Run Farms. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and looking for Indian artifacts.
