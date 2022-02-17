WBBJ celebrates Random Act of Kindness Day

National Random Act of Kindness Day is Thursday, Feb. 17!

To celebrate, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News took to the streets to give out a few surprises to brighten the day of Jacksonians!

Wanda West, who works at Old Medina Market, got a Good Morning West Tennessee mug and a notebook for her daughter!

“Wow! Thank you so much,” West said.

Mary Allen got a notebook too!

“Thank you, appreciate it. It’s got a calculator!” Allen said.

Jim Travis says he watches WBBJ-TV a lot, and he also received a GMWT mug!

“Thank you so much. We watch WBBJ quite a bit,” he said.

Michael Smith, of Humboldt, was able to go home with a mug as well!

“Nice! That’s an act of kindness right there. That’s great!” Smith said.

And lastly, Travis Love, from Jackson, also went home with a brand new GMWT mug.

“Thank you. I appreciate that,” he said.

Happy National Random Act of Kindness Day from us in the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness newsroom to you!

And remember, a random act of kindness can be done year round!

